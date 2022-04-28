Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising temperatures and slowly rising mugginess for the ArkLaTex. Even though temperatures today will be moving up into the mid-80s this afternoon we are tracking more muted humidity for the region. That will start to change Friday and will really be moving up as we go through the weekend and into next week. Along with the rising humidity we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary will move in for the region. The most widespread wet weather looks to be on Monday when an area of low pressure will develop along the front and push to the northeast bringing the potential for a couple of strong storms Monday night. Even after the low clears out we are still expecting more heat and humidity as we go through next week.

We are tracking the potential for isolated severe weather Monday night into Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more cool temperatures early as our dew points continue to stay low right now. Temperatures starting off again in the 50s will this time be moving up into the mid-80s this afternoon along with more cloud for the region compared to the clear skies that we had yesterday. But with the still muted humidity it will be a fairly nice across the region.

As move ahead to Friday and the weekend though we are tracking changes on the way for the region. First the mugginess will begin to move up in Friday thanks to continued southerly winds through the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will also be in the mid to upper 80s giving the region more of that classic soupy feeling we are all used to. Once we get to Saturday though is when we are tracking the chance for some scattered showers and storms, especially during the later afternoon and evening hours. More of the same is likely on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. I do want to emphasize though that neither day will be a washout and not everyone will see wet weather. But everyone will have to contend with muggy conditions throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more storm chances Monday afternoon and evening. In fact, Monday will be our best chance to severe weather as a developing low could bring the lift needed for stronger storms to develop. Still the storms will be scattered in nature and the details will need to be ironed out over the next few days. After more potential showers on Tuesday we should see clear skies Wednesday, but the warm and humid conditions will be sticking around with highs in the mid and upper 80s through at least the middle of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy one last comfortable day Thursday! Have a great day!

