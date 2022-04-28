Mavs to host second camp for area youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Mavericks are hosting a basketball camp this Saturday, April 30. The goal of the camp is to help students young, old and of any experience level learn the basics of basketball.

“They really helped with my confidence. They told me that if I missed that it was ok and that as long as I kept my mind in it I would be good,” said Khloe Player.

The Mavs hosted a camp earlier and the campers seen in this story wanted to talk more about their experience. Makenna Miles was a state runner up this year at Parkway High School and still felt like the camp was beneficial.

“I think sometimes my feet move faster than my head sometimes. So, I also think getting better on defense and staying in front of the ball,” said Miles.

Lastly, Nicholas Henderson wanted to let anyone who was thinking about going know it would be a great experience.

“It really helps [to] build your confidence and skills at the same time and its just a great opportunity.”

For more information reach out to Cedric Ellis (318) 840-4629.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.