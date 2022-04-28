Getting Answers
GETTING ANSWERS: Are we heading into another recession?

(Source: Gray News)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Government data released Thursday, April 28, shows the economy shrank in the first quarter of 2022. That’s the first time that’s happened since the pandemic began.

However, it comes as no surprise with recent stock market numbers, ongoing inflation and war overseas. Some viewers have asked KSLA, could we be heading for another recession?

The word “recession” generally refers to the down-swinging in a business cycle, but officials say there are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to making that determination.

What is a recession?

Many officials consider a recession to be a period marked by two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the gross domestic product. This is only part of it, as contributing factors include duration, depth and diffusion.

Who determines if there is a recession?

The National Bureau of Economic Research decides. Their committee of eminent economists meet regularly to look at data and decide if the current cycle has reached an economic peak, or trough. Recessions are the periods between peaks and troughs.

When does this group decide if there’s a recession?

The committee doesn’t predict recessions; it only marks them. For instance, the bureau didn’t officially declare that the COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession had begun in Feb. 2020, until June 2020. This was two months after it had technically ended.

Dave Evans, founder of Evans Financial Group, said there are some things families can start thinking about now, before we potentially enter a recession.

“What are their current expenses, and measure whether what income is coming in compared to the expenses, and if there is a recession, we know that from inflation things are costing more. If they need to cut back or watch their spending, so that expenses don’t exceed their income. That would be a significant deal. The second, what are their risk tolerance? Generally, that means there’s a big adjustment in the stock market,” he said.

In regards to length, recession periods are usually shorter than expansions. There were more than 10 straight years of growth before the COVID-19 pandemic.

