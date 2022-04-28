Getting Answers
Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board

Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.

Houston media is reporting at least 20 players were hurt in the crash. One person was trapped and had to be removed from the bus by the fire department.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the team was heading home to Montgomery after a game. It’s believed the players are with the Spartans Post Grad Academy.

According to authorities, there are no fatalities at this time.

The Waller Police Department is investigating the crash.

