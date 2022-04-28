BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a boy reported missing was found on Thursday morning.
The 9-year-old was with his mother at his bus stop (in the Belleview Road/Highway 80 area) for school, when he ran off on the morning of Thursday, April 28.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the boy.
