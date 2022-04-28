BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a boy reported missing was found on Thursday morning.

The 9-year-old was with his mother at his bus stop (in the Belleview Road/Highway 80 area) for school, when he ran off on the morning of Thursday, April 28.

***UPDATE*** Little Austin Stillwell has been located safe and has been returned to his mother. Missing Child Sought... Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the boy.

