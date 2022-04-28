Getting Answers
2 pedestrians dead after early morning hit and run crash

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find the driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run crash on Thursday, April 28, that left two pedestrians dead.

Police identified the victims as Srae Wagner, 21, and Kimberly Polson, 19. They added the crash happened on Lobdell Avenue near Jefferson Highway around 1:30 a.m.

Both victims died at the scene and the driver left before police arrived, according to investigators.

Detectives have not yet provided a description of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

