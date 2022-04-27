Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street in New Orleans' French Quarter on Tues., April 26. She was transported to a hospital where she died.(WVUE)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who witnessed resuscitation efforts on an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who sustained a fatal gunshot wound inside a French Quarter home Tuesday (April 26) called it “the worst thing I’ve seen in this city.”

The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m., New Orleans police said. The girl’s brothers, ages 17 and 18, were inside the residence with the girl when she was shot, police said.

The siblings were detained for questioning, but have not been arrested. The NOPD said Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old has been released.

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

Police have provided few details on the circumstances of the girl’s death, but said a gun was recovered at the scene. Authorities have not said whether the shooting was deliberate, accidental or self-inflicted.

Residents on the block said the girl was carried out to the street, where several people tried in vain to perform life-saving CPR.

“She wasn’t moving when I saw her, and that was about as much as I wanted to see” said one neighbor, a man who did not wish to be identified. “One hundred percent, the worst thing I’ve seen in this city, hands down.”

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

Family of suspects accused of killing toddler by forcing her to drink whiskey claims years of prior abuse

Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police

Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the...
BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe
Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana
Dennis Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match

Latest News

GETTING ANSWERS: Are we heading into another recession?
BPSO: Haughton man accused of raping juvenile
BPSO: Haughton man accused of raping juvenile
Spring Fest kicks off at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Spring Fest kicks off at Louisiana State Fairgrounds
GETTING ANSWERS: Will there be another recession?
GETTING ANSWERS: Will there be another recession?
Hundreds of volunteers came together April 28, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center for United Way...
Day of Caring volunteers create essential needs bags for hurricane evacuees