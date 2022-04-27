Wildlife organization seeking community support after commission rejects funding request

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At the Caddo Commissioners meeting this week, a request was rejected from an area wildlife organization.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana (WERLA) is a non-profit organization founded to care for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife. Their proposal involved asking for help with covering costs of some care for animals the parish isn’t equipped to handle. Vice President Christie Chapman says the initial proposal amount of $6,475 was based on an average of wildlife that the non-profit receives directly from Caddo Parish Animal Services.

She says an average of 13% of all wildlife taken by WERLA for 2020 and 2021 was directly from Caddo Parish Animal Services. In 2021, 42% of the total wildlife taken in was from Caddo Parish. However, Chapman says they were asking the commission to only cover the cost of the 13%.

Despite the decision by the commission, WERLA officials say they still need support with the funding to continue the mission of the organization. Chapman says they’re turning to the community to help them support wildlife that are in need of help.

Chapman also says she hopes the request will be revisited at the next commission meeting, and that the members will more fully understand the submitted funding request.

