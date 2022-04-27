Timpson ISD moving to 4-day school week

TIMPSON, Texas (KSLA) - Timpson Independent School District in Shelby County is joining the ever-growing list of school systems in the ArkLaTex moving to a 4-day school week.

The school district posted on Facebook Wednesday, April 27, saying the Board of Trustees met Tuesday night during a special session to talk about ways to retain and attract teachers. During the session, it was decided to implement a 4-day school week.

School officials say they believe this change will help retain and attract staff members, and help attendance rates for both students and staff.

Many parents have raised concerns about childcare on Fridays. The district says it’s discussing creative ways to help families on Fridays if needed.

To make the adjustment to the 4-day week, school officials say students and staff will be returning to school a couple of weeks earlier than normal. Also, the length of the school day will be increased by about an hour in order to comply with state law.

“The last two years have not been easy, but you are valued at TISD. I don’t believe you will find another district that cares more about the students, teachers, and staff. Our board is open to new ideas and wants what’s best for all in the district. I hope you find these changes exciting. We just have a few more weeks of school. Thank you for all you do and let’s do our best to end this year better than ever,” said Superintendent Mid Johnson in the Facebook post.

