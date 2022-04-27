Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department getting new facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport purchased a new building back in Dec. 2021 for about $9.5 million, that will be the new operation grounds for the city’s Water and Sewerage Department and the Public Works Department.

KSLA took a tour of the current facility, where mold was evident and ceilings were falling in. Department Director William Daniel said once they move in the facility, it’ll create better morale in the workplace.

“When you have inadequate facilities, you have several issues with that. First of all, when it rains, it’s raining inside our buildings. People don’t like to come to work when facilities look like this, and it’s very inefficient operation. The new facility will cure all those issues,” he said.

An employee with the department echoed Daniel’s concerns.

“We do have asbestos in some of the buildings, which is a health hazard. Walls are falling in, as well as the ceiling. Then the roof, when we do have bad weather, the tin comes off the roof then we have to fix it,” said Supervisor Phillip Ross.

Daniel said the new space will also allow better training.

“Furthermore, we have a very large training room at our facility with all the modern audio and visual systems in. We’ll be able to do much more extensive training with our employees and in emergency situations. That’s where we will gather and make command decisions,” he said.

Daniel didn’t give a date on when they’ll move in the building, but he said they’ve hired an architect to help with the planning process.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.