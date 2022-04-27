Shreveport police K-9 Cairo encourages Bossier fugitive ‘to surrender peacefully’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police K-9 helped ferret a Bossier Parish fugitive out of a closet inside a home.

It happened Monday, April 25 in the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive in Shreveport’s North Highland neighborhood.

That’s where members of the U.S. Marshals Service were trying to arrest 21-year-old Jerquavious Johnson Jr. on one count each of second-degree battery, attempted armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Officers made multiple attempts to get Johnson to exit the residence and surrender peacefully, but he refused to comply,” says a statement from Shreveport police.

That’s when K-9 Cairo was called in. His “presence encouraged Johnson to surrender peacefully and without incident.”

Johnson now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing. His bonds total $370,000.

Police K-9s were introduced to the Shreveport police force after an officer was murdered while searching a business many years ago, the Police Department reports. “Their impact on public safety and officer safety is immeasurable.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.