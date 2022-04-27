Getting Answers
Shreveport nonprofit teams up with Real Time Crime Center to curb littering

(WAFB)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Tuesday, April 26 that the city and the police department will be cracking down on littering across the area.

He also announced Shreveport Green is partnering with them to use the Real Time Crime Center as a tool to catch littering and illegal dumping offenders.

“We are going to shift the burden that currently rests on our taxpayers’ backs, and we’re going to put it on the shoulders of those perpetrating this littering and breaking the law,” Mayor Perkins said.

Litterers currently face a fine of up to $1,000, however, the mayor says he plans to introduce “even stiffer legislation.”

“It is certainly my belief that a cleaner city, a beautiful city, is a safer city,” Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said.

Dianna Lewis lives in Shreveport, and she said the current system in place - warning signs and fines - do not deter people from leaving their trash in city streets.

“My baby like to go outside and play,” she said. “That’s not a good look for the neighborhood or the city.”

Oil City Police Chief Diane Williams said she expects this new system to inspire more change.

“When people find out this is actually happening, then they’ll do a better job of taking care of their trash.”

Chief Technology Officer for the city, Keith Hanson, said the city is researching how to cost-effectively implement more cameras in areas where they suspect illegal dumping and littering is happening. He explained that the location of most illegal dumping sites pose challenges for setting up cameras.

Click to see how Real Time Crime Center cameras operate>>

