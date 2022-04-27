Proposed bill could impact Louisiana breweries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A proposed bill for microbreweries could have a huge impact in our area.

As of now, for every additional location a brewery opens, they have to brew 100% of the beer on site. That could all change Wednesday, April 27.

The bill proposed by Sen. Jeremy Stine would allow breweries to make some of their product at one location and distribute it at another. However, a wholesaler would be required for the distribution process.

CEO of Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, Benjamin Pattillo, said the potential law may not be so helpful.

“For us, say between Bossier and West Monroe, the main distributor we work with doesn’t transport between those two cities. It just throws up a bunch of issues. Changes to the law would be good, it’s a move in the right direction for breweries across the state, I think. I don’t know all the details were ironed out 100% where they need to benefit small breweries and large breweries,” he said.

The bill was in full Senate today and has advanced to a final vote. If the bill becomes a law, it would go into effect Aug. 1.

