Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Proposed bill could impact Louisiana breweries

(Source: Red River Brewing Co./Facebook)
(Source: Red River Brewing Co./Facebook)
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A proposed bill for microbreweries could have a huge impact in our area.

As of now, for every additional location a brewery opens, they have to brew 100% of the beer on site. That could all change Wednesday, April 27.

The bill proposed by Sen. Jeremy Stine would allow breweries to make some of their product at one location and distribute it at another. However, a wholesaler would be required for the distribution process.

CEO of Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, Benjamin Pattillo, said the potential law may not be so helpful.

“For us, say between Bossier and West Monroe, the main distributor we work with doesn’t transport between those two cities. It just throws up a bunch of issues. Changes to the law would be good, it’s a move in the right direction for breweries across the state, I think. I don’t know all the details were ironed out 100% where they need to benefit small breweries and large breweries,” he said.

The bill was in full Senate today and has advanced to a final vote. If the bill becomes a law, it would go into effect Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the...
BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe
American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at 10:10 p.m. April 28, 2022, on...
Shooting wounds 2 in Shreveport
Dennis Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match

Latest News

City of Marshall
City of Marshall approves curfew for minors
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at 10:10 p.m. April 28, 2022, on...
Shooting wounds 2 in Shreveport
David Paul Valeton, 70
Haughton man arrested for alleged rape of a juvenile
American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
Hamburger & hotdog fundraiser being held for BAFB explosion victims
Hamburger & hotdog fundraiser being held for BAFB explosion victims