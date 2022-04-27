Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. St. Charles Parish

- Average commute time: 28 minutes

--- #699 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 8.9% longer than state average

--- 1.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.2%)

#29. Allen Parish

- Average commute time: 28 minutes

--- #699 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 8.9% longer than state average

--- 1.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 33.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (0.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)

#28. Vermilion Parish

- Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

--- #642 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 10.5% longer than state average

--- 2.9% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.6%

- Worked outside county of residence: 46.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (11%), walked (4.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

#27. St. Martin Parish

- Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

--- #631 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 10.9% longer than state average

--- 3.3% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 56.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (10%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.3%)

#26. Acadia Parish

- Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

--- #577 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 12.5% longer than state average

--- 4.7% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 51.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.9%)

#25. West Feliciana Parish

- Average commute time: 29 minutes

--- #567 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 12.8% longer than state average

--- 5.1% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 45.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.3%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (0.9%)

#24. Lafourche Parish

- Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

--- #522 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 14.0% longer than state average

--- 6.2% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 39.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.9%)

#23. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

--- #492 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 14.8% longer than state average

--- 6.9% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 58.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.1%), carpooled (8%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.5%)

#22. Ascension Parish

- Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

--- #492 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 14.8% longer than state average

--- 6.9% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 52.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (8.1%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.9%)

#21. Caldwell Parish

- Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

--- #464 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 16.0% longer than state average

--- 8.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89.3%), carpooled (5.5%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.7%)

#20. Bienville Parish

- Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

--- #427 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 17.5% longer than state average

--- 9.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (88.8%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.1%)

#19. Beauregard Parish

- Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

--- #427 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 17.5% longer than state average

--- 9.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 43.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (12.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.9%)

#18. Winn Parish

- Average commute time: 30.2 minutes

--- #427 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 17.5% longer than state average

--- 9.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 29.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.5%)

#17. Union Parish

- Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

--- #406 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 18.3% longer than state average

--- 10.1% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 41.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3%)

#16. Red River Parish

- Average commute time: 30.5 minutes

--- #396 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 18.7% longer than state average

--- 10.5% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 38.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (85.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.9%)

#15. St. Tammany Parish

- Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

--- #371 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 19.5% longer than state average

--- 11.2% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6%)

#14. Assumption Parish

- Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

--- #351 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 20.2% longer than state average

--- 12.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 37.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 66%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (2.7%)

#13. Avoyelles Parish

- Average commute time: 31 minutes

--- #344 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 20.6% longer than state average

--- 12.3% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 31.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.4%)

#12. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Average commute time: 31.1 minutes

--- #334 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 21.0% longer than state average

--- 12.7% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

- Worked outside county of residence: 45.9%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)

#11. East Feliciana Parish

- Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

--- #327 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 21.4% longer than state average

--- 13.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 32.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 60.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (86.7%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.7%)

#10. Jackson Parish

- Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

--- #327 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 21.4% longer than state average

--- 13.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.1%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%

- Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)

#9. Washington Parish

- Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

--- #316 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 21.8% longer than state average

--- 13.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%

- Worked outside county of residence: 30.1%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)

#8. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Average commute time: 31.5 minutes

--- #298 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 22.6% longer than state average

--- 14.1% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 32.0%

- Worked outside county of residence: 49.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (1.6%)

#7. Grant Parish

- Average commute time: 31.6 minutes

--- #290 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 23.0% longer than state average

--- 14.5% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 64.4%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (14.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (1.9%)

#6. Tangipahoa Parish

- Average commute time: 31.6 minutes

--- #290 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 23.0% longer than state average

--- 14.5% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (79.7%), carpooled (13.9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.3%)

#5. Cameron Parish

- Average commute time: 33 minutes

--- #195 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 28.4% longer than state average

--- 19.6% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 35.2%

- Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (89%), carpooled (4%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.2%)

#4. Livingston Parish

- Average commute time: 34.5 minutes

--- #118 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 34.2% longer than state average

--- 25.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.1%

- Worked outside county of residence: 62.5%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (87.5%), carpooled (7.9%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

#3. Sabine Parish

- Average commute time: 35.6 minutes

--- #86 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 38.5% longer than state average

--- 29.0% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.5%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%

- Worked outside county of residence: 19.6%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.7%)

#2. St. Helena Parish

- Average commute time: 37.9 minutes

--- #48 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 47.5% longer than state average

--- 37.3% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.5%

- Worked outside county of residence: 60.3%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.4%)

#1. LaSalle Parish

- Average commute time: 41.8 minutes

--- #14 longest among all counties nationwide

--- 62.6% longer than state average

--- 51.4% longer than national average



- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.9%

- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

- Worked outside county of residence: 24.7%

- Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (15.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.3%)

