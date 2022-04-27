LDWF: keep an eye open for snakes this spring

Guide to identifying venomous and nonvenomous snakes in Louisiana. (LDWF)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries advised residents that with spring in full bloom, it will not be uncommon to see snakes in many places.

Human nature is to fear snakes, but LDWF said that snakes are an important and valuable part of every ecosystem and should be left alone.

“They prey on pest species such as rodents and insects, keeping populations of these nuisance animals in check. Several snake species feed on fish, particularly injured or diseased fish, which keeps waterways and fish populations healthy. Those fearful of venomous snakes might be surprised to learn that some nonvenomous snakes, like king snakes, actually eat venomous snakes. Rather than feared, snakes should be respected,” LDWF said.

Spring and summer (April-July) is the most common time for snake encounters, LDWF said.

Although snakes may be active throughout the day during spring and in the summer, snakes tend to avoid the extreme temperatures of midday. In summer, snakes are most active in the early mornings, late evenings and night, LDWF said.

The vast majority of snake sightings are of nonvenomous species. However, nonvenomous snakes are very often misidentified as venomous, LDWF said.

They also said that contrary to popular belief, humans and pets are not a food source for snakes. More and more urban developments being created will cause the chance of snake encounters to increase.

Snakes only bite to defend themselves when they feel threatened or provoked, LDWF said. If a bite occurs from a suspected venomous snake, seek medical attention promptly at your local hospital or by dialing 911.

In order to keep homes and yards unattractive for snakes, LDWF said that people should inspect their home’s foundation, windows, doorways and attics for any holes that snakes could crawl in to. LDWF also said trimming tree branches overhanging roofs will prevent snakes and rodents from climbing inside. Removing or keeping debris a good distance away from the home will also lessen chances of encounters.

People needing assistance with nuisance wildlife can find a list of control operators HERE.

