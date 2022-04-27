Gambling addiction on the rise in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gambling addiction rates are higher since sports betting has taken off, said Janet Miller, executive director of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling.

And it does not impact the typical 45-54 age group.

“We are seeing an uptick in helpline callers from 25 to 34 in male callers seeking help,” she said.

Miller said betting is more accessible and can be done 24/7 right from your fingertips, thus it’s the leading cause of growth for addiction.

Interestingly enough, there’s a surge in people seeking help.

“As people are moving toward online gambling, the advertising is there on the internet and they are picking up that 800 number or 877 to call.”

How does one recognize that they have a gambling addiction problem? “The number one problem. I mean it’s in the 80 percentile, is financial problems,” Miller said.

According to Wallet Hub, Louisiana ranks number 6th, Texas ranks 20th and Arkansas ranks 32nd for the most gambling-addicted states.

“People will often ask me what’s the one thing to do if I have a friend or family member that I think might have a problem or I do know they have a problem with gambling is to call the Louisiana problem gamblers health line number.”

That toll-free number is (877) 770-STOP (7867).

