Foundation awards over $3M in grants to NWLA charitable organizations

(Caddo Council on Aging)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than $3 million in grants are being split between charitable organizations in north Louisiana.

After a competitive application process, 55 organizations were chosen by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CNFLA). The CNFLA looks over funds that are invested for the community’s benefit, then returns those funds to organizations in the form of grants.

Included in the selected organizations were the Caddo Council on Aging, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and Volunteers of America of North Louisiana.

The CNFLA selects who receives grants based on community need, their ability to meet that need, and past outcomes of the program.

The money is divided into the following subgroups:

  • human services- $849,896
  • health and science- $391,350
  • education- $792,448
  • economic development- $179,500
  • environment- $46,508
  • arts and culture- $313,726
  • small organizations- $56,000
  • special initiative- $375,000

For many of the organizations, the money will help fill the gaps after trying to stay afloat during the pandemic. You can see the complete list of grant recipients here.

