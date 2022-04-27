Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left, and Andrew Woolfolk. Woolfolk has died, Bailey announced.(Instagram/philipbaileyewf/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Andrew Woolfolk, the saxophone player for Earth, Wind and Fire, died at 71.

Fellow band member Philip Bailey posted about Woolfolk’s passing on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them. Woolfolk is seen on the right.

Bailey described his bandmate, who he met in high school, as a “great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.”

Woolfolk was ill for more than six years, though Bailey didn’t go into details.

He joined Earth, Wind and Fire in the 1970s, staying with the band on and off until 1993, the band said.

Woolfolk’s saxophone is heard in many of the band’s smash hits, such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”

He also recorded with Phil Collins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow original Earth, Wind and Fire members, in 2000.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he and two bandmates were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the...
BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe
Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana
Dennis Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match

Latest News

British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
Jaguars take ‘athletic freak’ Walker with top pick in NFL draft
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation