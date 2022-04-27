Dry weather for now as rain returns this weekend

(KSLA) - The dry weather will continue through the rest of this work week. The rain will hold off until Saturday at the earliest. When the rain arrives, there could be a few strong storms.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will cool to the low to mid 50s. You may need a light jacket as you head out the door in the morning.

Thursday and Friday both remain dry with an increase in clouds and temperatures. There will still be plenty of sunshine mixing in as well. I’d plan on there being more sunshine in the afternoon each day. With the sunshine, get ready for high temperatures to be back in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking towards the weekend, our next weather maker will be moving in. This will be a cold front that will end up stalling out and will be bringing showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain Saturday and a 40% chance Sunday. Sunday certainly looks like the wetter of the tow days. It doesn’t look like an all day rain event but on and off. Will have to keep an eye things as we get closer to the weekend for those planning to go to Taco Wars. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will also be up quite a bit, so it will not feel very comfortable.

Severe weather potential is still low, but there is an official severe weather outlook now in place that covers Northeast Texas and most of Southwest Arkansas. The far corner of Northwest Louisiana is also included. Being a Day 6 outlook, all forms of severe weather are possible but it is more likely with this set up of seeing large hail, and strong winds. We will follow the storms closely, so follow your First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

The rain will likely linger into Monday morning, but may start to wind down by the evening. Possibly in the afternoon. I’d plan on there being rain Monday as of now. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mostly dry with maybe a brief shower. I only have a 20% chance of rain each day. Temperatures will be pushing up to near 90 degrees, so it will be very warm! The humidity will also be a bit high too.

Have a great rest of the week, and take advantage of the low humidity while you can!

