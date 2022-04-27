Amazing weather again for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking beautiful weather for the region once again as sunshine and very comfortable conditions continue to dominate the region. Highs today will be in the upper 70s followed by low to mid-80s on the way Thursday before the humidity really begins to move up as we get to Friday and heading into the weekend. That’s also when we are tracking a frontal boundary that will be stalling across ArkLaTex bringing potential scattered rain and storms over the weekend. It is looking more and more likely that storms will primarily be a factor Sunday versus Saturday, but at least some wet weather is possible both days. Early next week an area of low pressure will potentially develop along the front and deliver more showers and storms Monday into Tuesday as well.

We are tracking an amazing afternoon and evening across the ArkLaTex Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you may even need the light jacket as temperatures are down in the 50s to start the day. Ample sunshine will help move our temperatures up into the upper 70s this afternoon, but like yesterday there will be essentially zero humidity making for another wonderful day to get outside.

As we go through the rest of the week and heading towards the weekend we are tracking rising temperatures and rising humidity for the ArkLaTex. Highs Thursday will be moving up into the mid-80s with more cloud cover and while the humidity will move up it won’t really be a factor. That will change on Friday, especially across East Texas, as southerly flow really starts to takeover and our highs move into the upper 80s. This will be out ahead of a front to our west that could bring severe weather to the Plains, but it is very likely that we should be able to stay dry for the rest of the work week.

Rain chances will move up as we head into your weekend forecast, but it is not all bad news as wet weather potential for Saturday is falling. The main reason for this is that the initial push by the front into the region is looking slower and slower, but we could see some scattered showers and storms Saturday. Sunday is the most likely day this weekend you’ll need the umbrellas as scattered wet weather will be a factor throughout the day with a couple of those storms potentially on the stronger side, but the ceiling for these storms are low. Since the weekend won’t be a washout toasty temperatures are to be expected with highs that will be in the upper 80s closing in on 90. Early next week we will continue to have the scattered shower and storm chances as we could see another area of low pressure develop along the front and move northeast through the region.

All the more reason to enjoy the sunny and comfortable weather today! Have a great Wednesday!

