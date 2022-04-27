Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

10 taquerias to compete in Taco Wars on Saturday outside Municipal Auditorium

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. outside Municipal Auditorium
Taco Wars will feature the taco and salsa competitions but also will have live music and...
Taco Wars will feature the taco and salsa competitions but also will have live music and children's activities. The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. April 30, 2022, outside Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport.(WNDU)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you love tacos on Taco Tuesday, you’re sure to enjoy tacos Saturday at Taco Wars.

It’s the region’s only taco festival competition.

Ten area taquerias will battle it out for the titles of having the best tacos and the best salsa. The winners will be presented with the Golden Taco (best taco) and Golden Molcajete (best salsa).

“They’ll all be serving up tacos and they’ll also be giving out free samples of chips and salsa,” said Melissa Brannan, of the Prize Foundation. “So as an attendee, you know, it’s free to enter the festival. You can come in, you can taste those salsas and you can help vote and crown our salsa champion.”

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30 outside Municipal Auditorium along Elvis Presley Avenue in Shreveport.

“Our attendees are going to help choose our salsa winners, $500 for the best salsa. And we will have our celebrity taco experts judging the tacos and finding that winner at the event.

“But in the meantime, all of these taquerias will be here selling their tacos to the public,” Brannan continued. “We want people to come out and support these local business. It’s been a rough couple of years.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office used a bloodhound, drone and several deputies to search for the...
BPSO: Missing 9-year-old found safe
American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at 10:10 p.m. April 28, 2022, on...
Shooting wounds 2 in Shreveport
Dennis Perkins
THE INVESTIGATORS: Perkins’ lawyer says semen-laced cakes don’t match

Latest News

City of Marshall
City of Marshall approves curfew for minors
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at 10:10 p.m. April 28, 2022, on...
Shooting wounds 2 in Shreveport
David Paul Valeton, 70
Haughton man arrested for alleged rape of a juvenile
American Idol winner Laine Hardy
American Idol winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU PD
Hamburger & hotdog fundraiser being held for BAFB explosion victims
Hamburger & hotdog fundraiser being held for BAFB explosion victims