10 taquerias to compete in Taco Wars on Saturday outside Municipal Auditorium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you love tacos on Taco Tuesday, you’re sure to enjoy tacos Saturday at Taco Wars.

It’s the region’s only taco festival competition.

Ten area taquerias will battle it out for the titles of having the best tacos and the best salsa. The winners will be presented with the Golden Taco (best taco) and Golden Molcajete (best salsa).

“They’ll all be serving up tacos and they’ll also be giving out free samples of chips and salsa,” said Melissa Brannan, of the Prize Foundation. “So as an attendee, you know, it’s free to enter the festival. You can come in, you can taste those salsas and you can help vote and crown our salsa champion.”

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30 outside Municipal Auditorium along Elvis Presley Avenue in Shreveport.

“Our attendees are going to help choose our salsa winners, $500 for the best salsa. And we will have our celebrity taco experts judging the tacos and finding that winner at the event.

“But in the meantime, all of these taquerias will be here selling their tacos to the public,” Brannan continued. “We want people to come out and support these local business. It’s been a rough couple of years.”

