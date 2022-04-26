Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Work to tear down Fair Grounds Field will start in mid-August at the soonest

Bats cannot be disturbed during mating season, which started April 15
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field could begin in mid-August.
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field could begin in mid-August.
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work to tear down Fair Grounds Field is expected to begin in mid-August.

Between now and then are issues like nailing down the contract for the work and dealing with the bat infestation.

The bats are a protected species and, as such, cannot be disturbed during mating season. That began April 15 and continues into August.

It will cost $380,000 to demolish Fair Grounds Field.

Getting rid of the bats beforehand adds $200,000 to the tab.

The city says that there’s been no activity at Fair Grounds Field since 2011 and that no viable tenant has been found to operate it. Operating the venue costs about $300,000 a month, including $5,000 for utilities, officials said.

As for what happens after the demolition, there are no immediate plans for that location once the stadium is gone.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
A 15-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a pool at the Arbors Apartments on Sunday, April...
Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

Latest News

Harry Brown to receive kidney from stepson
Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive life-saving kidney from stepson
Cornhole players show support for worker hurt in BAFB explosion
Cornhole players show support for worker hurt in BAFB explosion
LaTech students propose redesign of tow bar for B-52 bombers
LaTech students propose redesign of tow bar for B-52 bombers
Forum breaks down Caddo School Board redistricting needs
Forum breaks down Caddo School Board redistricting needs