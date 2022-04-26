Work to tear down Fair Grounds Field will start in mid-August at the soonest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work to tear down Fair Grounds Field is expected to begin in mid-August.

Between now and then are issues like nailing down the contract for the work and dealing with the bat infestation.

The bats are a protected species and, as such, cannot be disturbed during mating season. That began April 15 and continues into August.

It will cost $380,000 to demolish Fair Grounds Field.

Getting rid of the bats beforehand adds $200,000 to the tab.

The city says that there’s been no activity at Fair Grounds Field since 2011 and that no viable tenant has been found to operate it. Operating the venue costs about $300,000 a month, including $5,000 for utilities, officials said.

As for what happens after the demolition, there are no immediate plans for that location once the stadium is gone.

