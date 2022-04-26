Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New age limits in place at Drew Brees' Surge Entertainment in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City
New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Sgt. Christopher Estess became the new chief of the Bossier City...
Sgt. Christopher Estess selected as new chief of Bossier City Police Department

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski...
Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation