Trial begins for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joe H. Constance of Moss Bluff is accused and on trial for the second degree rape of a 13 year old child four years ago.

The girl is now 17. Constance was 23 when the rape allegedly happened.

Calcasieu Prosecutor Hope Buford told jurors in opening statements, vivid details of how Constance allegedly brutally raped her after giving her a cup of alcohol to drink.

Buford told jurors Constance threatened the girl saying if she told anyone he would hurt her and her sister.

Buford said the girl reported the rape two months later because she feared it was going to happen to another relative.

Defense attorney Todd Clemons told jurors the girl is a liar and that she was not raped by Constance. Clemons said the girl is not credible.

Clemons also said Calcasieu Sheriff’s Deputies’ investigation was woefully inadequate. He repeatedly asked jurors to pay close attention to testimony and use reason and common sense.

Clemons said if they do that they will conclude the state did not prove second degree rape beyond a reasonable doubt.

Later, jurors watched a recorded interview of the alleged victim done by the Child Advocacy Center. Such interviews are done to minimize the number of times children have to tell what happened to them.

The girl is expected to take the witness stand in person. The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

