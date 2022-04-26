Texarkana College gets $100k donation for workplace safety training from Texas Mutual

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana College’s Workplace Safety Education Program got a big boost Monday, April 25 with a $100,000 donation from Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

This program provides safety training courses for community employers, workers, and the general public. Officials say Texas Mutual is the leading provider of workman compensation coverage in the State of Texas. Over the past six years, the company has invested millions of dollars across the state in work safety programs with positive results.

“Texarkana College benefits from this training partnership by allowing us to get out into the community and educate our community in workplace training safety,” said Mendy Sharp with Texarkana Community College.

“We also see across our book of business workman compensation claim activity continue to stay under control and we think that is partially because of our investment in workplace safety education,” said Jeremy Hansen with Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

Texarkana College officials say the donation will allow the college to provide the training at a reduced cost to its students.

