Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Supreme Court considers Trump immigration policy reversal

The Biden v. Texas case involves a policy that made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico until their claims are heard.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Immigration was front and center at the Supreme Court Tuesday. The case surrounded a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration immediately tried to reverse. The nine justices heard oral arguments in Biden v. Texas. The high-profile case has to do with a Trump policy that made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico until their asylum claims are heard.

Trump instituted the Remain in Mexico program or Migrant Protection Protocol in 2019. President Biden tried to reverse the policy on his first day in office, with immigration advocates saying the policy put asylum-seekers in dangerous situations. Texas and Missouri sued, arguing the reversal by the Biden administration was illegal. Lower courts agreed. The case made its way to the Supreme Court.

“We’re arguing that the Biden administration, just like the rest of us, have to follow federal law. They either have to detain them or send them back to their country of origin,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas).

Justices badgered Paxton’s team on terminology in immigration law with the two sides sparring over whether the administration is legally obligated to send asylum-seekers to Mexico.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) said the Biden administration created a crisis at the border.

“We had a secure border. And the Migrant Protection Protocols and the Remain in Mexico Policy was a big part of that,” said Schmitt.

The Biden administration argued without the capacity to detain every asylum-seeker, releasing those considered not to be a threat into the U.S. on parole is a better option than sending them to dangerous conditions in Mexico.

Attorney Moses Silverman filed a brief to the court in support of the Biden administration conducting its own foreign policy.

“Not letting them in is easy but sending them back is a major diplomatic issue,” said Silverman.

Silverman said the policy requires buy-in from Mexico and that the U.S. cannot simply drop off immigrants there.

He argued this case will not solve immigration policy in the U.S., but it will have ramifications for executive branch policy-making and tens of thousands of immigrants impacted by the policy in question.

“We certainly are at the vanguard of a country that was created by bringing people from all over the world together and creating a national identity,” said Silverman.

An opinion from the court is not expected until late spring or early summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New age limits in place at Drew Brees' Surge Entertainment in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City
New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Sgt. Christopher Estess became the new chief of the Bossier City...
Sgt. Christopher Estess selected as new chief of Bossier City Police Department

Latest News

A bill was introduced by Senator Jeremy Stine this morning that would impact microbreweries...
Craft brewery legislation to impact microbreweries across Louisiana
Rep. Alan Seabaugh testifies April 25, 2022, before the Louisiana House Civil Law and Procedure...
Clerics react to lawmaker’s proposed protections for places of worship
Prohibiting sale of chemical abortion pills passes
Prohibiting sale of chemical abortion pills passes Senate Floor
"Essentially if you're going to close churches and leave abortion clinics and casinos open,...
Lawmaker wants to issue new protections to churches
Longview ISD says pass or fail, bond will not raise tax rate