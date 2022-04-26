Getting Answers
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following a multi-agency DWI operation over the weekend of April 23, the Shreveport Police Department is reporting multiple arrests and traffic citations.

SPD worked with with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police during the checkpoint. Five people were arrested for suspected DWI; additionally, one arrest was made for possession of marijuana and another for an outstanding warrant. More than 100 others were issued traffic citations.

The checkpoint was located in the 400 block of North Market Street in Shreveport from 10 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, about 28 people die per day on average in drunk-driving crashes; that’s one person every 52 minutes.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reports that more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2019.

MADD also has resources drivers can use to spot someone who might be driving impaired, such as:

  • Quick acceleration or deceleration
  • Tailgating
  • Weaving or zig-zagging on the road
  • Almost striking another vehicle or object on the road
  • Driving with headlights off at night
  • Straddling the center lane marker

