SECOND CHANCE MONTH: Dept. of Corrections works to reduce recidivism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April is Second Chance Month, and the state wants to highlight reentry efforts and training for some newly released inmates.

Petrinia Cooper, regional program manager with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, visited the KSLA studio Tuesday morning (April 26) to discuss their efforts. Cooper works to promote the hiring of those who have been to prison; this could include people who are on probation/parole, or those who are still incarcerated, but about to be released.

Through the Return for Good program, the department is able to connect these individuals with potential employers.

On Wednesday, April 27, multiple agencies are coming together to host a job fair for these former inmates. It’s called the Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Expo.

JOB FAIR DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, April 27

TIME: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (incarcerated individuals) and 1 to 3 p.m. (those on probation/parole)

PLACE: Virtual; register online here>>> Virtual; register online here>>> urbanleague.org/virtual-job

Multiple agencies are hosting a job fair for incarcerated individuals and those on probation/parole. (Louisiana Department of Corrections)

