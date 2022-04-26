Ruston tornado recovery three years later

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - It’s been three years since an EF-3 tornado hit Ruston, killing two people and leaving a lot of damage.

Mayor Ronny Walker said it was an experience that the city continues to grow from.

“It brought out the best in our people, and we are a very strong city. We will continue to be a strong city. We get stronger every day,” said Walker.

Mayor Walker said resilience, strength, and community made Ruston strong over the last three years. The city was tested when the twister knocked out much of its power and budget. Walker said they’ve spent about 13 million dollars to get the city back to normal, but they’ve discovered a silver lining.

“Tech was able to build back athletic facilities. I think they spent about $45 million, and 50 of that came from FEMA, insurance, state funds,” said Walker.

Louisiana Tech’s campus was also hit hard by the EF-3 tornado. The cyclone destroyed trees, and athletic facilities, including the soccer, baseball, and softball fields.

“We’re actually in what was a parking lot, and there was a field above, so reimagining this whole space, and then built this amazing complex,” said the Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at LA Tech, Adam McGuirt.

The athletic facilities were rebuilt last year. But McGuirt said the university is still working every day on becoming more resilient.

“With FEMA and then at the state level to work on some of our resilience and future mitigation projects, some of those being generators and other things like that, but yeah, I would say, for the most part, we’re fully recovered as a campus,” said McGuirt.

Mayor Walker said the city received its last check from the state about four months ago, but a few improvements remain.

“We still got a little infrastructure streetwise, and we’re doing four or five water-sewer projects,” said Walker.

The mayor and Tech said they’ve grown as a community but have also grown hyper-aware of natural disasters.

