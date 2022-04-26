Redistricting talks gaining momentum in Caddo Parish Schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Talks of redistricting and changing representation within Caddo Parish Schools are heating up.

On Monday, April 25, the Louisiana Data Center held a forum to help break down the population changes. The latest census shows populations have shifted across several parts of northwest Louisiana, including in Caddo and DeSoto parishes; people are mainly moving south.

“Biggest change that you had a lot of population growth within District 9, which is on the southern part, and you had a population decrease in the heart of Shreveport, so we have a domino effect to move districts down south. DeSoto has really grown based on people moving from Caddo, so I knew that was going to be a population loss ‘cause DeSoto has been growing its population since the mid 80s,” said Cedric Floyd, president of the Louisiana Data Center.

Because of that, Floyd’s company presented one map, with slight changes in south Caddo.

“It’s the least changed as possible from the benchmark plan, and the benchmark plan is the current plan,” he said.

However, Caddo Parish School Board president Tony Nations said he wants to see more options presented.

“We’re looking for alternatives other than the one he’s presented,” he said. “The plan that is being proposed, so called Plan A, takes a huge swath from southern hills...I think it goes right against that particular stipulation, that we keep communities cohesive.”

The Caddo Parish School Board must approve a redistricting plan by June 22. It’s up for vote in the primary election in November.

