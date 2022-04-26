Preparations underway for 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparations are underway for the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest.

The gates of the Fair Grounds are expected to open Thursday, April 28. The festival runs through May 8. The fest will feature live bands, a car show, and a livestock show. Admission is free on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. and on weekends, it’s $12 per person.

The 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest runs April 28 through May 8. (KSLA)

There’s no charged to get in for kids under 2-years-old.

