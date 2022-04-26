Getting Answers
Preparations underway for 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest

The 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest runs April 28 through May 8.
The 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest runs April 28 through May 8.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparations are underway for the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest.

The gates of the Fair Grounds are expected to open Thursday, April 28. The festival runs through May 8. The fest will feature live bands, a car show, and a livestock show. Admission is free on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. and on weekends, it’s $12 per person.

There’s no charged to get in for kids under 2-years-old.

