Police: Man charged in crash after running red light, killing pregnant woman, unborn baby

The Tulsa Police Department reports Steven Johnson has been charged with causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating a tragic crash that took the life of a woman and her unborn child earlier this year.

The Tulsa Police Department reports a Buick was speeding and ran a red light in the east part of town on Jan. 15. It slammed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as Michelle Rubalcava, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said she was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Emergency surgery was performed, but Rubalcava and her unborn baby died from their injuries, according to Tulsa police.

Investigators report the driver of the Buick, Steven Johnson, was later found at fault for the crash with evidence of him being impaired by drugs at the time of the collision.

Tulsa police said Johnson recovered from his crash injuries and was charged on April 25 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, causing a fatality accident without a valid driver’s license, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to stop at a red light.

Authorities also said their hearts go out to the family affected by the devasting crash.

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

