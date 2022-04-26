Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Parents out on bond after being charged in deaths of 2 young children

Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
By WITN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two parents charged in the deaths of their two young children were released on bond Monday after appearing in court.

Rocky Mount police said the mother, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, were arrested Saturday and each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse because of the children sustaining bodily injuries.

Saturday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call where they located a 3-month-old boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 14-month-old sister, Amariah Noel, unresponsive inside a parked car.

The children were taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were both pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from suspicious death to a homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and were released from custody. The parents had their first court appearances Monday morning.

Police said they will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New age limits in place at Drew Brees' Surge Entertainment in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City
New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Sgt. Christopher Estess became the new chief of the Bossier City...
Sgt. Christopher Estess selected as new chief of Bossier City Police Department

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski...
Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation