Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

New charges, bond amounts for 2 Bossier men accused in separate child porn cases after more images found

Bernard Radcliff and Brian Noel
Bernard Radcliff and Brian Noel(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigations continue into two Bossier Parish men who were arrested separately for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Bernard Radcliff, 57, of Haughton, was arrested back on April 1 for allegedly being in possession of more than 900 child porn images. During the investigation, detectives searched Radcliff’s home and reportedly found images of prepubescent children on his electronic devices. During their interview with Radcliff, he reportedly admitted to looking at and distributing the images.

Officials say during a more recent investigation into Radcliff’s electronic devices, they reportedly found thousands of pornographic images containing children, with 500 of them identified as known victims. As such, 500 new counts of pornography involving juveniles have been added to Radcliff’s case. His bond is now set at $5,180,000.

On April 8, Brian Timothy Noel, 42, also of Haughton, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his house. Detectives reportedly found five child porn images on Noel’s phone. They say the images were hidden in a social media app. During the investigation, it was discovered Noel reportedly shared the images via that social media app and his email account. After a more recent investigation, it was found that Noel was in possession of another 151 child porn images, detectives say.

In light of this discovery, 151 new counts of pornography involving juveniles were added to Noel’s case. His bond is now $1,760,000.

Both cases remain under investigation. Radcliff and Noel are both behind bars at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

Anyone with information regarding these cases, or any other case involving child porn, should call 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a pool at the Arbors Apartments on Sunday, April...
Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend
A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

New age limits in place at Drew Brees' Surge Entertainment in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City
New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced
Texarkana College received a $100,000 donation from Texas Mutual Insurance Company on Monday,...
Texarkana College gets $100k donation for workplace safety training from Texas Mutual
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint
Texarkana College Workplace Safety Program gets $100k donation from insurance company
Texarkana College Workplace Safety Program gets $100k donation from insurance company
7 arrested, numerous people cited during weekend DWI checkpoint in Shreveport
7 arrested, numerous people cited during weekend DWI checkpoint in Shreveport