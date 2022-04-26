New charges, bond amounts for 2 Bossier men accused in separate child porn cases after more images found

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigations continue into two Bossier Parish men who were arrested separately for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Bernard Radcliff, 57, of Haughton, was arrested back on April 1 for allegedly being in possession of more than 900 child porn images. During the investigation, detectives searched Radcliff’s home and reportedly found images of prepubescent children on his electronic devices. During their interview with Radcliff, he reportedly admitted to looking at and distributing the images.

Officials say during a more recent investigation into Radcliff’s electronic devices, they reportedly found thousands of pornographic images containing children, with 500 of them identified as known victims. As such, 500 new counts of pornography involving juveniles have been added to Radcliff’s case. His bond is now set at $5,180,000.

On April 8, Brian Timothy Noel, 42, also of Haughton, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his house. Detectives reportedly found five child porn images on Noel’s phone. They say the images were hidden in a social media app. During the investigation, it was discovered Noel reportedly shared the images via that social media app and his email account. After a more recent investigation, it was found that Noel was in possession of another 151 child porn images, detectives say.

In light of this discovery, 151 new counts of pornography involving juveniles were added to Noel’s case. His bond is now $1,760,000.

Both cases remain under investigation. Radcliff and Noel are both behind bars at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

Anyone with information regarding these cases, or any other case involving child porn, should call 318-965-2203.

