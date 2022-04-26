New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced

Getting Answers
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - New age restrictions are now in place at Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment in the Pierre Bossier Mall.

Kids must be at least 18-years-old to play at the facility without parental supervision. The assistant to the CEO tells ksla this has always been a rule, but it originally only applied to the weekends.

She says they’ve had several instances of kids being dropped off without an adult and that these rules are in place to protect both the kids and the facility.

