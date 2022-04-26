Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive life-saving kidney from stepson

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April is National Donate Life Month, and according to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), 2,000 Louisianans need life-saving organ transplants. The agency adds that patients can wait on a waiting list for three to five years to find a donor.

Lifelong Monroe resident Harry Brown needs a kidney transplant.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brown explained to KNOE. “I was exercising, walking every day.”

Brown is a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Grambling State University graduate.

“Every day across the United States die waiting on a life-saving transplant,” said Leah Lopez, a Community Education with LOPA.

Brown was diagnosed with kidney failure and is on dialysis ten hours a day.

“If I had to go on that waiting list, I probably wouldn’t make it,” said Brown.

Doctors told Brown he would need to find a living donor. That’s when his stepson stepped in to give his stepfather a second chance at life.

“I really couldn’t believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably wouldn’t have,” an emotional Brown told KNOE.

Brown is working on getting his protein levels up in preparation for surgery.

“I”m looking forward to living the life that I was living before the kidney problems,” Brown said. “I can’t even go out there and fish with my stepson. He loves to fish.”

On April 28, community members will hold a prayer vigil at the Monroe Civic Center to pray for Brown’s successful surgery and recovery.

