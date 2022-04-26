Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former OPSO deputy/Grambling graduate set to receive life-saving kidney from stepson

Harry Brown to receive kidney from stepson
Harry Brown to receive kidney from stepson(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April is National Donate Life Month, and according to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), 2,000 Louisianans need life-saving organ transplants. The agency adds that patients can wait on a waiting list for three to five years to find a donor.

Lifelong Monroe resident Harry Brown needs a kidney transplant.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Brown explained to KNOE. “I was exercising, walking every day.”

Brown is a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Grambling State University graduate.

“Every day across the United States die waiting on a life-saving transplant,” said Leah Lopez, a Community Education with LOPA.

Brown was diagnosed with kidney failure and is on dialysis ten hours a day.

“If I had to go on that waiting list, I probably wouldn’t make it,” said Brown.

Doctors told Brown he would need to find a living donor. That’s when his stepson stepped in to give his stepfather a second chance at life.

“I really couldn’t believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably wouldn’t have,” an emotional Brown told KNOE.

Brown is working on getting his protein levels up in preparation for surgery.

“I”m looking forward to living the life that I was living before the kidney problems,” Brown said. “I can’t even go out there and fish with my stepson. He loves to fish.”

On April 28, community members will hold a prayer vigil at the Monroe Civic Center to pray for Brown’s successful surgery and recovery.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Jewella Avenue prompted crews to close the interstate at the Monkhouse Drive exit....
Coroner’s office names victim in fiery crash on I-20 near Jewella Avenue
A 15-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a pool at the Arbors Apartments on Sunday, April...
Teen found dead at bottom of pool over weekend
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news
Car runs through ditch, hits tree, killing man
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

Latest News

Demolition of Fair Grounds Field could begin in mid-August.
Work to tear down Fair Grounds Field will start in mid-August at the soonest
Cornhole players show support for worker hurt in BAFB explosion
Cornhole players show support for worker hurt in BAFB explosion
LaTech students propose redesign of tow bar for B-52 bombers
LaTech students propose redesign of tow bar for B-52 bombers
Forum breaks down Caddo School Board redistricting needs
Forum breaks down Caddo School Board redistricting needs