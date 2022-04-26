Getting Answers
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies

Adia the Lion
Adia the Lion((Source: Ellen Trout Zoo))
By Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo announced their female lion known as Adia has died.

According to the zoo, Adia died on April 22. The zoo said Adia had a recent weight loss and loss of appetite. She was 14 years and 10 months old and initial diagnostic tests indicated she was in advanced stages of kidney failure.

The zoo said Adia was sent to Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory at Texas A&M University for a complete necropsy.

