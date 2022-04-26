East Texas Giving Day helps raise money for over 300 nonprofits

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The clock is running out to show support for hundreds of charities in 32 east Texas counties. Support some say is vital in keeping their services in the area.

The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council is one of more than 300 nonprofit organizations participating in “East Texas Giving Day.”

“A large portion of our budget comes from donations from sponsors members and donors, so we rely heavy as many nonprofits do on our incredible generous donors,” said Jennifer Unger with the council.

This day for giving is sponsored by East Texas Communities Foundation, and is an 18-hour event that is taking place virtually on their website. Leaders with the foundation say this type of giving is critically important.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about some of these charities and support the work they are doing,” said Kyle Penny, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation.

Penny said they raised about $2.8 million in 2021, and this year they hope to reach over $3 million. Several nonprofits also have donors who are matching the funds raised for their organization.

“You are able to double your donation if you give today through East Texas Giving Day,” said Unger.

Donations will be accepted until midnight on Tuesday, April 26.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.