Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas Giving Day helps raise money for over 300 nonprofits

By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The clock is running out to show support for hundreds of charities in 32 east Texas counties. Support some say is vital in keeping their services in the area.

The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council is one of more than 300 nonprofit organizations participating in “East Texas Giving Day.”

“A large portion of our budget comes from donations from sponsors members and donors, so we rely heavy as many nonprofits do on our incredible generous donors,” said Jennifer Unger with the council.

This day for giving is sponsored by East Texas Communities Foundation, and is an 18-hour event that is taking place virtually on their website. Leaders with the foundation say this type of giving is critically important.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about some of these charities and support the work they are doing,” said Kyle Penny, president of the East Texas Communities Foundation.

Penny said they raised about $2.8 million in 2021, and this year they hope to reach over $3 million. Several nonprofits also have donors who are matching the funds raised for their organization.

“You are able to double your donation if you give today through East Texas Giving Day,” said Unger.

Donations will be accepted until midnight on Tuesday, April 26.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is officially into its new, massive 64 thousand...
Food Bank of NWLA celebrates 25 years of service and sprawling new facility
Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department getting new facility
Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department getting new facility
Companies must stop manufacturing incandescent light bulbs by Jan. 1. They will disappear from...
Era of incandescent light bulb is nearly over
Community Foundation awards $3 million+ in grants to 55 nonprofits
Community Foundation awards $3 million+ in grants to 55 nonprofits
Gambling addiction on the rise in Louisiana
Gambling addiction on the rise in Louisiana