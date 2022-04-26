Dry and warm for the rest of the work week; rain moves in this weekend

(KSLA) - A very enjoyable Tuesday in the ArkLaTex as the sun made its return and the humidity retreated from our region. The next few days will remain dry with temperatures slightly increasing each day under mostly sunny skies. Our next weather maker moves in this weekend upping our rain chances once again.

Overnight tonight, clear skies continue and our temperatures heading into early tomorrow morning drop to the mid and upper 40s.

Wednesday looks fairly similar to Tuesday. Dry and clear to start the work commute in the morning with temperatures feeling a bit cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another fantastic afternoon awaits with slightly warmer highs in the upper 70s. Still great for an outdoor lunch as winds stay fairly calm.

Thursday and Friday both remain dry with an increase in clouds and temperatures. Get ready for highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking towards the weekend, our next stalled front will move in bringing showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Right now, chances are around 30 and 40%. It doesn’t look like an all day rain event but on and off. Will have to keep an eye things as we get closer to the weekend for those planning to go to Taco Wars. Severe weather potential still a bit too early to determine so keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team.

