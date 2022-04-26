Getting Answers
Drew Brees working with co-owners to bring Smalls Sliders restaurant to Shreveport

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees has already started investing in Bossier City, with the opening of Surge Entertainment. Now, he has his eyes on the other side of the Red River.

Brees is working with three other co-owners to bring a new burger restaurant to Youree Drive called Smalls Sliders. Shreveport will be the second franchise location since its inception in 2019.

Franchise owner Chris McJunkins said he knew he had to bring the restaurant to out corner of the state after trying it in Baton Rouge.

“It’s just a very craveable burger. You won’t stop thinking about it. It made me go, ‘You know, I think Shreveport would love it.’ After talking to a few of my friends that have kids down at LSU that have been to the restaurant, they all been there; they loved it. You know, it made me feel like I’m on to something by bringing one to Shreveport,” he said.

Small Sliders is expected to open as early as June 2022. Plus, he said he plans to open several locations in Shreveport-Bossier within the next three years.

