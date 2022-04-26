Getting Answers
Car, train collide in Mansfield

Crossings on Gibbs St., Jefferson St., Oxford Road and U.S. 171 will be closed for a couple hours
(Source: File photo illustration)
(Source: File photo illustration)(Pixabay)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
UPDATE: All railroad crossings are back open.

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — There’s been a collision involving a train and a car in Mansfield.

Police there say it happened on Gibbs Street.

No injuries have been reported.

As a result, the crossings on Gibbs, Jefferson Street, Oxford Road and U.S. Highway 171 will be closed for a couple hours, authorities said in a Facebook post.

So motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Polk Street (U.S. Highway 84) is open.

