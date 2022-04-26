Car, train collide in Mansfield

UPDATE: All railroad crossings are back open.

================

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — There’s been a collision involving a train and a car in Mansfield.

Police there say it happened on Gibbs Street.

No injuries have been reported.

As a result, the crossings on Gibbs, Jefferson Street, Oxford Road and U.S. Highway 171 will be closed for a couple hours, authorities said in a Facebook post.

So motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Polk Street (U.S. Highway 84) is open.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.