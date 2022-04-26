Bossier twin brothers, father arrested for separate sexual abuse charges involving juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a third man for allegedly possessing multiple pornographic child sexual abuse images. The arrest comes after the man’s father and twin brother were also arrested for felony sexual abuse charges involving juveniles and for possessing multiple pornographic child sexual abuse images.

Michael D. Hinton, 41, was arrested on April 25 for possessing child sexual abuse images and/or distributing sexual abuse involving animals. After detectives obtained and executed a search warrant during their initial investigation of Lester Cheveallier’s residence on March 11, they performed a forensic examination of a shared computer in the home.

The investigation revealed Clayton Hinton, Cheveallier’s son, also downloaded child pornography and sexual abuse involving animals. He was arrested and charged with 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $1,700,000.

Cheveallier’s charges have since been upgraded after a thorough examination of his computer. He now has 343 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. His bond has been raised to $3,865,000.

Clayton Hinton’s charges have also upgraded to 56 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. His bond is set at $610,000.

Detectives say the matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

RELATED: Bossier City man, son accused of sex crimes involving children

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.