Beautiful weather for the midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with the rain and thunderstorms Monday we are tracking fabulous weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as cloud cover clear out and sunshine and very comfortable weather moves. High temperatures over the next couple of days will be slowly moving up from mid-70s today to the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon. But the bigger story will be how low the humidity will be Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why it will be so great to get outside. Once we get towards the end of the week though we are expecting the humidity to rise along with our temperatures. The rain and storm chances will pick as head into the weekend as a frontal boundary will stall out across the region with rain and thunderstorms now the most likely on Sunday.

We are tracking some wonderful conditions across the ArkLaTex over the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while an isolated shower is possible early in the far southern ArkLaTex we are expecting a picture perfect middle and second half of the day Tuesday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon. The best part of today though is how it will feel as you step outside. That is, it will feel PERFECT as there will be zero humidity across the region so get outside and take in some fabulous weather today.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting slowly rising temperatures along with mugginess on the way for the ArkLaTex as our winds slowly to change to out of the south. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and more cloud cover Thursday. Friday temperatures will continue to move further into the 80s with the humidity really starting to become noticeable across the region, but we should stay to finish out the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend is when we are tracking our next major chance for wet weather for the region. This will be due to a cold front that will stall across the region as an area of low pressure starts to weaken to our north. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but more widespread wet weather is looking likely Sunday. Neither day will be a complete washout, which is why highs still should be in the mid-80s along with muggy conditions. The potential for severe weather is there, but due to the nature of the system the overall potential does not seem very high at this point.

In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather we have in store today for the region. Have a great Tuesday1

