Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bastrop teen arrested in connection with double shooting

(MGN)
By Alyssa Azzara and Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting on Huey Street.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Bastrop police were called around 5:40 p.m. about a fight in progress. Gunshots were fired in the 900 block Huey Street. Two people were shot. The victims were identified as a teenage male and an adult male. The teen was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. The adult was treated at Morehouse General Hospital.

The suspect was identified as a Black male. Chief DeWayne Reed says they plan to make more arrests. They expect to arrest another adult male on Tuesday.

If that suspect doesn’t turn himself in, the police plan to post a picture of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information, of course, is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New age limits in place at Drew Brees' Surge Entertainment in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City
New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD: 7 arrested, scores cited in weekend DWI checkpoint
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Sgt. Christopher Estess became the new chief of the Bossier City...
Sgt. Christopher Estess selected as new chief of Bossier City Police Department

Latest News

Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl
Shreveport non-profit teams up with Real Time Crime Center to curb littering
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
UPDATE: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Suspected gunman dead after standoff in Gulfport
tarek
Raising heart health awareness during the Heart Walk
Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana