Bastrop mom who disappeared nearly a year ago turns 30

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April 21, 2022, marked the 30th birthday of a Bastrop mom missing for nearly a year.

Tabitha Queen disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2021. Her three children last saw her as she headed to the Save-U-More grocery store and that’s where she was last seen on surveillance video.

Police said they have a person of interest who’s already in jail for another incident.

