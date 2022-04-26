Getting Answers
Bastrop mom who disappeared nearly a year ago turns 30

A Bastrop woman has been missing for nearly a year, turns 30-years-old
A Bastrop woman has been missing for nearly a year, turns 30-years-old
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April 21, 2022, marked the 30th birthday of a Bastrop mom missing for nearly a year.

Tabitha Queen disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2021. Her three children last saw her as she headed to the Save-U-More grocery store and that’s where she was last seen on surveillance video.

Police said they have a person of interest who’s already in jail for another incident.

