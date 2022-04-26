Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday (April 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, NOPD says.

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

Family of suspects accused of killing toddler by forcing her to drink whiskey claims years of prior abuse

Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police

Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana
Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick
2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages
A grand jury will now decide if the parents of a 36-year-old Slaughter woman should be charged...
Grand jury to decide parents’ fate after coroner finds daughter’s body sitting on couch with feces around it
Emma Grace Ebert was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the 2700-block of Salem...
Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for 13-year-old girl

Latest News

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is officially into its new, massive 64 thousand...
Food Bank of NWLA celebrates 25 years of service and sprawling new facility
Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department getting new facility
Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department getting new facility
Companies must stop manufacturing incandescent light bulbs by Jan. 1. They will disappear from...
Era of incandescent light bulb is nearly over
Community Foundation awards $3 million+ in grants to 55 nonprofits
Community Foundation awards $3 million+ in grants to 55 nonprofits
Gambling addiction on the rise in Louisiana
Gambling addiction on the rise in Louisiana