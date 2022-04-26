Getting Answers
2 shot in Magnolia, Ark.

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people were shot in Magnolia during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 26, police say.

The Magnolia Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Bennett Circle. When officers got there, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived.

Both people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should call 870-234-3765.

Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana