2 clerks arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from two villages

Left: Anna Marie Ferguson Right: Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick(SABINE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, two clerks allegedly stole thousands of dollars from two villages.

Anna Marie Ferguson, 50, is accused of stealing approximately $12,285.50 from the Village of Florien from the end of 2020 until March 2022. Florien’s CPA notices the irregularities and reported it to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. Ferguson was placed on paid leave on March and was later fired.

Ferguson was accepting cash payments from traffic citation fines and keeping the money. During the investigation, she admitted to taking the money. She was booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for theft $5,000-$25,000 and malfeasance in office.

Brenda Dianne Crocker Frederick, 53, is accused of stealing around $7, 463, from the Village of Noble from Feb. 2020 until Aug. 2021. Mayor Lynn Montgomery noticed the missing funds and reported it to the auditor’s office. Frederick was fired in Oct. 2021.

She issued numerous checks to herself and forged signatures from city officials. During the investigation, Frederick admitted she took the money. She was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for theft $5,000-$25,000, forgery and malfeasance in office.

