Wet and Stormy Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying the toasty, but sunny weather across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week we are tracking showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region throughout the day. There is a low grade risk of a severe thunderstorm, but locally heavy rain will be the primary concern during the day. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler and more comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday, which will make for great weather to get outside. The humidity will start to return Thursday with warm and muggy conditions heading into the weekend as another front moves in bringing more rain and storms Saturday and Sunday making for a potentially unsettled weekend forecast.

We are tracking a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have the rain gear as we are tracking a line of thunderstorms moving into the region. The rain and thunderstorms will likely last through at least the middle of the afternoon. There is the low chance that one of these storms could be on the strong side with the biggest concern being from strong winds and hail. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-70s and likely will hold there throughout the day before starting to fall.

As we go through the work week we are tracking dry and comfortable conditions through Wednesday before temperatures start to move back up heading into the weekend. There could be an isolated shower early Tuesday, but we should see clearing skies as we go through the rest of the day along with high temperatures in the mid-70s with zero humidity. Wednesday will bring more beautiful weather with highs around 80 and ample sunshine. Starting Thursday we are tracking more clouds and more humidity that will be moving in for the region along with warmer temperatures. While a shower is possible Thursday most of us will stay dry and that will be the case for Friday as well.

Looking ahead to the weekend is when we are tracking a cold front that will be moving in from our north and west bring rain and thunderstorms potentially both Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather potential at this point is unknown, but it is something we will definitely have to watch especially Saturday afternoon and evening. At a bare minimum expect the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms both days along with cooler weather.

In the meantime, make sure you have an umbrella before you head out the door! Have a great week!

