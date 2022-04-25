Getting Answers
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in east Texas; no injuries reported

A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A huge oil field tank fire in Shelby County is now contained after towering flames and black smoke were caught on camera.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says no was injured in the fire, which is now contained, but not completely out yet. The company who owns the well is on-site. Officials say the fire will eventually burn itself out.

The fire was started by a lightning strike, the sheriff’s office says. It happened Monday, April 25 between the 2000 and 6000 blocks of FM139 in Joaquin. The road was reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

